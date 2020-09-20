The Kapil Sharma Show: Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane walk fans through their romantic journey and proposal

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane are going to grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo will share their filmy romantic love story with fans on the show. Read on.

The Kapil Sharma Show is spreading smiles all across during these difficult times of pandemic, and fans are loving the show. Now, in today's episode, Kapil and his team are all set to welcome a loving real-life Bollywood couple to TKSS. We're talking about Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane. The couple has been married for over 19 years now and has been an inspiration to many.

In tonight's (September 20, Sunday) of TKSS's Ashutosh and Renuka are finally going to spill the beans about their love story and romantic relationship. Yes, the duo is going to walk fans through their filmy love story and leave everyone in awe. From a chance meeting to long calls, the well-known actors, have all the elements of a perfect love story. Ashutosh revealed how they met through a common friend Rajeshwari Sachdev at the premiere of the film Jayate (directed by Hansal Mehta). He shared that he was at the premiere with Rajeshwari and Tejaswini Kolhapure. It is there that he learnt that Rajeshwari and Renuka ji are good friends, and he was an ardent fan of Renuka.

The two had a conversation for around half an hour, and Ashutosh thought that their thoughts were quite similar. Sharing an anecdote, Ashutosh revealed that when he had asked her where she stays, and how will she travel knowing that she did not bring along her car. Renuka said that she stays in Dadar, and has given her staff an off during the weekend. The actress further questioned Ashutosh where he resides, to which he replied Chembur. Renuka then replied saying that she is a brought up in Mumbai, and knows how to travel alone, so she will go. Upon hearing Renuka's response to Ashutosh, everyone burst into laughter.

The acclaimed actor further shared that director Ravi Rai wanted to do a show with both of them. So, Ashutosh took this opportunity to ask Ravi for Renuka’s phone number. However, the director told Ashutosh that Renuka does not answer calls from unknown numbers, and also does not pick up after 10 pm. So, keeping these things in mind, Ashutosh left a message for Renuka on her answering machine sending good wishes for Dusshera.

However, in a smart move, Ashutosh did not share his number with Renuka. He thought that if she wants to talk to him she will also try to find his number. And as lucky as it may be, the actor received a message from his sister that Renuka had called and had thanked him for the Dusshera wishes. The duo continued sending messages to each other for some time, and later Renuka shared her personal number with Ashutosh.

In sheer excitement, Ashutosh called up the actress at 10.30 in the night. He said, Maine usi din raat ko 10:30 baje inhe call kardia aur kaha Thank you Renuka ji aapne apna number de dia. Aur aise teen mahine hum phone a friend khelte rahe.'

While the duo got to know each other for three months, their proposal was just adorable and heart-touching. Ashutosh admired the art of poetry, and Renuka took loved prose. So, the actor penned down his feelings in a poem. He was clear that if Renuka is interested in him she will reply, but if not, there will not be scope for rejection as well. But, he feared of getting rejected.

During that time, both the actors were shooting for their projects in two different locations. While Ashutosh was shooting in Hyderabad Renuka was in Goa. When Ashutosh narrated the poem to her, Renuka took a pause and then replied admitting that she loves him too. But, Ashutosh had a rather stern response. He replied, 'Aap laut kar aaiye fir iss vishay par or baat karenge.' (You return and we'll then discuss this).

Well, Ashutosh and Renuka certainly have a filmy love story, and even after all these years of marriage, they are head-over-heels in love. Apart from their filmy romance, the couple will also have a gala time showing off their amazing comic skills. Are you excited to watch today's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know in the comment section below.

