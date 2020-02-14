The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayushmann Khurrana REVEALS his kissing scene experience in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana shared his moment of kissing co-star Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on The Kapil Sharma Show. Here's what he said.

Bold scenes have always been a big deal in Bollywood. While the audineces have slowly and steadily started accepting bold content in the movies, there's another myth that will be broken soon. An actor will be seen locking-lips with another actor on-screen. Yes, we're talking about Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where the two have kissed each other on the lips, leaving many tongues wagging. The team of the film is currently on a promotional spree and their next stop is the most famous The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ayushmann and Jitendra along with co-actors Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, and Maanvi Gagroo, graced Kapil Sharma's show. And it is here where, Ayushmann talks about his moment of kissing a male actor on the big screen for the very first time. When Kapil out of curiosity asked Ayush his experience, he without any embarassemnt shared his feelings. Ayushamann mentioned that as an actor they have to be ready for such situations, where they have to kiss anyone anywhere. An actor has to be prepared for a character’s demand. However, above everything, it was a necessity to incorporate in kiss in the film, so as to normalise this sensitive topic.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta & Archana Puran Singh celebrate happy coincidence of donning Masaba’s outfits for TKSS; See Pic

He added that despite the Supreme Court has decriminalised Section 377, the LGBTQ community is still looked down upon and all this considered as a taboo. He went on to say that many still feel a homosexual relationship isn’t normal. So, to make them believe and relate to the concept, it was important the kiss.

Later, to lighten up the mood, Kapil asked some interesting facts from all of them, wherein Ayushmann confessed that his mom called him ‘Froggy’ in his childhood as he is always high on energy. On the other hand, Jitendra revealed that he posts his shayaris on his social media account under the a fake handle of Gulzar Saab, as he considers him as his inspiration.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana and cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan left in splits on The Kapil Sharma Show; Watch



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More