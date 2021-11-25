The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor to grace the sets to promote Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The upcoming episode of the entertainment-based show The Kapil Sharma Show will bring lots of enjoyment and a shower of laughter. The show is one of a kind entertainment show which is graced by celebs every week. The guests and the audience is entertained by the fabulous comic acts by the comedians and the funny banter of host Kapil Sharma. As per the latest reports, the cast of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be gracing the sets of the show.

Television’s most top-rated show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has witnessed a long list of stars gracing the show. The viewers previously saw the Suryavanshi team promoting their film. For the upcoming weekend, the show will be graced by the team of Satyamev Jayate 2, including John Abraham and Divya Khosla. There will also be the presence of the team of Bob Biswas, including Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh.

Now, as per the reports by Tellychakkar, the team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will soon grace the stage of the entertainment show. Film’s lead Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor along with film’s director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Yadav will be gracing the sets.

In the movie, Ayushmann will be playing the role of a 'gym bro', Manu and Vaani will be essaying the role of Maanvi, a Zumba teacher. They fall for each other, but Manu gets a major shock when Maanvi is revealed to be a trans woman. The film will be released on December 10.

The Kapil Sharma Show team includes Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.



