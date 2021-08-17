The Kapil Sharma Show is back; Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgan grace the sets for promoting 'Bell Bottom' & 'Bhuj'

The most fan-favourite comedy show of the audience is The Kapil Sharma Show. Its previous season was a major hit and was graced by numerous celebrities. Now, the show is back with its new season, and the first episode will be graced by Bollywood stars and Ajay Devgan for the promotion of their movies Bell Bottom and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

It is the comeback of the most popular comedy show on the television screens and it will be full of the rib-tickling comedy by Kapil Sharma along with his entire team. There will also be other celebs on the show which include Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, and producer of the movie Jackky Bhagnani. The cast of Bhuj will come to the show on 21st August and the Bell Bottom team will be coming on 22nd August.

The cast of the show is ready for the second season of the show to go on air. The new set of the show is not only interesting but also welcoming. The cast will be seen engaging in funny banter with Kapil Sharma, which is surely going to make the audience enjoy it.