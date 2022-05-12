The Kapil Sharma Show to be replaced by Laughter Champions; Archana Puran Singh & Shekhar Suman to judge it

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now. The show has a wide fan base with people of all ages. The team of the show will be taking a break from next month as they will travel to the USA for a tour. Replacing the series will be a new comedy show titled Laughter Champions. The show will mark the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen after a long duration. He will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges panel. Interestingly the duo has earlier also shared the stage on Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

As per the sources of Indian Express, the channel did not want to miss on its loyal fanbase. While airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show was an option, they wanted to keep entertaining viewers with new content. “Comedy Circus has been a successful project on Sony TV and has even given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show was a no-brainer, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and got Shekhar Suman onboard too,” added the source.

Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman have shot the promo and the show will go on floors by the end of this month. Sony TV had sought entries for comedians, and as informed by the source, the team has managed to find some excellent artists.

Earlier, while sharing a BTS from the promo shoot, Shekhar Suman had posted a video from his vanity. The video sees him getting ready and having a conversation with his team. Looking at the camera, he says that he’ll be back on screen soon. “Lights, Sound, Camera & Loads of Action… Wait for it,” Shekhar Suman captioned the post.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show to soon take a small break; Will return with new season shortly after