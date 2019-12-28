The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh aka Bhua finds a suitable groom for Neha Kakkar; Watch video

As Neha Kakkar graced The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh aka Bhua decided to find her a perfect groom.

Neha Kakkar has been one of the most talented singers in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. The renowned singer has not only won our hearts with her soulful voice, but her cute tactics also make the men go weak on knees. Interestingly, Neha’s love life also tends to grab the headlines time and again especially her wedding plans. After all, it is a hot topic of discussion on Indian Idol 11 which has Neha as one of its host.

However, her wedding plans once again came into limelight after the Aankh Maarey singer made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. As per the promo of the show which is doing the rounds on social media, Bharti Singh aka bhua was seen pulling her leg over the wedding scene on the show. She was seen stating that she has found the suitable groom for Neha and has also fixed the alliance.

This isn’t all. Bhua also stated that she even went on a date with the groom and finds him a perfect match for Neha. While Kapil intervened asking why did Bhua go on a date with the groom, she reveals the groom happens to be a lawyer and the two went on a court date. She also said that while Neha is a judge, the groom is a lawyer, why is Kapil doing ‘order order’ in the matter.

Take a look at this hilarious promo of The Kapil Sharma Show:

Talking about Neha Kakkar, the renowned singer was earlier dating actor Himansh Khurana. The duo had even made their relationship official on the sets of Indian Idol 10. However, things turn sour between them and Neha and Himansh parted ways later.

Credits :Twitter

Read More