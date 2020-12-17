The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh RETURNS to the show after drug case? Shares fun BTS video with Kiku Sharda

Bharti Singh recently hinted about her resuming shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show. She shared a reel video with Kiku Sharda as they dressed in their characters.

The rumours of Bharti Singh being ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show have been doing rounds for some time. The speculations began after Bharti was not seen on the sets of TKSS after being embroiled in the drug case. It was rumoured that the channel (Sony TV) is mulling to drop Bharti from the show. However, Bharti's co-stars Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek squashed the speculations stating that they're not aware of any such development. But, there were no reactions from Bharti and Kapil on the same.

Now, Bharti has shared a fun BTS reel video with Kiku Sharda on her Instagram and hinted towards resuming shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show. In the clip, both Bharti and Kiku are dressed as their characters Titli and Bachcha Yadav respectively. The duo is seen putting up a funny act on the romantically peppy song 'Care Ni Karda.' Bharti's crazy side in the video left Ravi Dubey and many others in splits. While Bharti did not directly confirm her return to TKSS, but seeing her as Titli certainly caught fans' attention. Fans shared how eagerly were they waiting for her on TKSS.

Here's a glimpse of Bharti and Kiku's BTS fun:

Check out Bharti's full video - Here

For the unversed, the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) had arrested her and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa after they found a small amount of cannabis at the duo's office and apartment. Later, the couple was granted bail by a special NDPS court. Bharti and Harsh also attended Aditi Narayan and Shweta Aagarwal's wedding reception, and also Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh's marriage. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Bharti on The Kapil Sharma Show again? Let us know in the comment section below.

