The Kapil Sharma Show: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover give relationship goals on Valentine's Day episode

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on television. It is graced by numerous celebrities every weekend, and they are entertained by Kapil Sharma and his team of comics. The upcoming episode of the reality show will be full of love as it will be graced by charming couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The duo will be seen in the Valentine’s Day special episode of the show.

Style diva Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have always given us major relationship goals. The love birds will once again leave us in awe of them on Valentine’s Day special episode of TKSS.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla Team, “Bipasha and Karan will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show’s valentine special. The chemistry between the power couple has always been through the roof and this episode is more proof of just how well they complement each other. The audience is definitely in for a fun treat with the two of them gracing the show!”

Bipasha and Karan were seen dressed in their fashionable best for the special episode. The glamourous Bipasha was dressed in a white and black printed dress coupled with a cape. She completed her look with boots and long earrings. Karan Singh Grover was seen in baggy pants, a white shirt, and a blue jacket.



