The Kapil Sharma Show: Bollywood celebs Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon to grace the sets soon

Highly entertaining and audiences’ favourite comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show is back after a short break. Some popular stars have also been guests on it, and as per reports, as well as Farah Khan will be gracing the sets very soon.

The new season of the show started with a blast, as the superstars Akshay Kumar and graced the sets along with the star cast. The audience enjoyed the comic timing of Kapil Sharma as he asked funny questions to the actors. The acts put up by the cast of the comedians also won the hearts of the audience as they tickled their funny bones. was also seen in his original form as he entertained the audience.

The upcoming episode for this weekend will be graced by timeless mega stars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. The promo of the episode seems to be very promising as they will be telling interesting stories from their acting days. They will also be disclosing amazing secrets of each other’s lives.

As per the reports by Telly Chakkar, the popular 90’s actress Raveena Tandon and director-producer Farah Khan will be gracing the sets soon. Both of them are known for their lively and entertaining personalities, hence it will be exciting to see them on the sets of the show.

Raveena Tandon is soon going to be seen in the highly awaited movie KGF2 and Farah Khan is presently the judge of the popular show Zee Comedy Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast comprises Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge of the show.



