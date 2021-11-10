The Kapil Sharma Show: Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors Saif, Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari to grace the sets

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the leading shows in the entertainment section. It is graced by numerous celebrities in every episode, who are entertained by the host Kapil Sharma. As per the recent developments of the show, there are reports about the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be gracing the sets in the upcoming episodes.

As per the reports by Tellychakkar, popular actors namely Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari will grace the stage. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the sequel of a super hit movie. It is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. The comedy film will pit the two sets of con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their skill of disguises to outwit each other.

The Kapil Sharma Show made a comeback on the small screens after a break of a few months and has been entertaining the viewers. In the previous episode, the show was graced by the team of Soryavanshi. It was seen in the show that Kapil, decided to test Katrina’s skills on how much she knows about utensils. Katrina gives hilarious new names to all the utensils with Kapil, Akshay, and Archana Puran Singh helping her with real names. She even decides to take away a utensil as she says she doesn’t have it in her kitchen.

As Katrina passes the test, Akshay is quick to comment, “She is ready for marriage,” which leaves the actor blushing.

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge. The show is co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.



