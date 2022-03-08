The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian teases Daler Mehndi for having many sherwanis, leaves him flustered

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show will be a musical delight for the audience. The episode will be graced by some of the most prestigious singers of the industry, whose songs are loved by everyone. It will be featuring Daler Mehndi, Salim Merchant, and Richa Sharma. The evening will turn musical and high on energy as the singers will be seen jamming together on the sets.

In the recent promo of the show, Kapil Sharma will not only be welcoming the three singers but also engage in fun banter with them. He welcomes Richa Sharma and calls her Didi, to which she replies, “beheno ka swagat aise nahi karte hai.” Kapil retorts, “toh kya karu jacket phad du”, Richa jokes, “Phad mat pack kar ke de de, ab to tera size bhi aa jaega”. Everyone is seen laughing on hearing their banter. He also jokes with Daler Mehndi as he says, “Paaji ke gaano sath unke kapde bhi bade mazedaar hote hai, humari to 10 tshirt ho jaye jagah kum pad dati hai, its sherwani rakhti kaha ho aap?” Daler paaji is seen flustered on his question and everyone is seen laughing out loud.

See video here- CLICK

In the episode, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakraborty, Chandan Prabhakaran, and others will be doing excellent comedy for entertaining the guests and the audience. Salim Merchant will be singing his superhit song ‘Aahu Aahu’ from the movie Love Aaj Kal. There will be an amazing jamming session of the three singers for the song “Damadam Mast Kalandar”. The episode will be aired on the upcoming weekend.



Also read- Kapil Sharma asks Shaan why he started releasing his songs on YouTube; Singer REACTS