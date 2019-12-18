The Kapil Sharma Show completes 100 episodes; Check out BTS pics as they celebrate with the cast of Good Newwz

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma's reality series The Kapil Sharma show which made its comeback last year during December has successfully completed 100 episodes. The team celebrated the same with the star cast of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma's reality series The Kapil Sharma show which made its comeback last year during December has successfully completed 100 episodes. The team celebrated the same with the star cast of Good Newwz, , Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. In a media statement, said, "I am glad that show has completed its 100 episodes and that I am part of the celebration. I wish this continues forever and ever and keeps spreading happiness and laughter. My mom loves this show and enjoys watching the show." For the episode, Kareena was seen sporting an organza saree which had Bebo written on it. The powder blue saree which had scene painting on it looked amazing on the actress. On the other hand, Kiara looked gorgeous in a lime green one shoulder pantsuit like attire. Diljit and Akshay looked dapper in their casual looks. Check out the pictures right below.

Krushna Abhishek, who is behind the Sapna’s character also spoke about his association with the show. He said, “Sapna’s character has been a game-changer for me giving me a totally different identity. Knowing the fact that comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack I am amused looking at the kind of response that Sapna’s character has received over the year. However, without The Kapil Sharma Show and Kapil himself this wouldn’t have been possible. It was a great journey sharing space with Kapil Sharma and being each other’s strength throughout.”

Check out the BTS pics right below:

Kiku Sharda, who essays the character of Bachcha Yadav/ Accha Yadav said, “The Kapil Sharma Show is like our second home and we gel up together as a family. we keep on pulling each-others’ leg and make fun of each other." Bharti also opened up on the occasion, “Journey with Kapil has been a roller coaster ride with ups and down. However, we all of us together as a team managed to make this season a real success. My character of ‘Kammo bua’ has given me a total different identity."

