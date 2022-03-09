The Kapil Sharma Show: Daler Mehndi shares about a gunshot incident at his concert

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the audience's favourite entertainment show since its launch. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every week. The upcoming episode of the show will be full of energy as the musical powerhouses, including Daler Mehndi, Master Salim and Richa Sharma will be gracing the show. In the recent promo, Daler Mehndi revealed a hilarious scene, where he got a strange request at his program.

In the promo, host of the show Kapil Sharma asks Daler Mehndi, “Paaji aapke sath kabhi aisa hua hai ki koi aisa show aa gaya ho jise aapne socha ho ki ye khatam ho aur nikle?” To answer, Daler Paaji revealed an incident from Haridwar, where he was doing a concert and a man asked him to play “Jatt Yamla Pagla”. But he didn’t pay attention, so ten minutes later the man took out a gun and fired a shot in the air, and hearing that he started singing, “Main jatt yamla pagla deewana”.

In the episode, Master Salim is also seen asking Daler Mehndi about his clothes styling, as he says that his styling only suits him. He says, “Bohot logo ne try kia hai par mast malang type feeling lagti hai”, to this Daler Paaji roasts him saying, “Jachte sabpe hai bas paise kharch karne padte hai”.



