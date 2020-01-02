The Kapil Sharma Show: Deepika Padukone REVEALS Ranveer Singh is jealous of Kapil Sharma; Here’s why

On the work front, Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of Chhapaak which will release on January 10. 2020

and Kapil Sharma have always shared a great rapport and whenever Deepika Paudukone makes an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil never leaves any chance to flirt with her. Now post Deepika’s wedding, she will be making an appearance for the first time to promote Chhapaak and during the show, Kapil Sharma will recall the time when he attended Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception. Furthermore, Kapil will be seen telling Deepika that Ranveer mocked him at the wedding when Ranveer told Kapil that even though Kapil used to openly flirt with Deepika, he managed to marry his Mastani.

Kapil said, “When Deepika was busy attending to the guests, Ranveer walked towards me and did a victory gesture saying Dekh Deepika le gaya mai.” After Kapil shared this anecdote, Archana Puran Singh said, “Before Deepika’s marriage where ever we used to go we used to spot this beautiful couple everywhere,” and to this when Kapil said that sadly, he was the only one who wasn’t aware of Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship, Archana said that Ranveer kept it hidden from “you because you were the toughest competition for him.”

And finally, to tease Kapil Sharma, Deepika said that, “This is true. If Ranveer is jealous of anyone it is you.” Moreover, Kapil Sharma, while asking his volley of questions, asked Deepika if Ranveer and his shoe size is the same and to this, Deepika nodded in agreement as she said that her and Ranveer's shoe sizes are exactly the same and they keep on exchanging each others’ footwear. Deepika said, “Yes this is true. Our shoe sizes are almost the same. We often wear each other’s shoes.” On the work front, Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of Chhapaak which will release on January 10. 2020 and in the film, Deepika essays the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti.

