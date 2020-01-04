The Kapil Sharma Show: Deepika Padukone's reaction to Kapil Sharma's daughter's photo is unmissable; View Pics

Deepika Padukone graced popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show recently. She has a priceless reaction to Kapil's daughter's photos. Check out the photos right here.

, who has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming release Chhapaak, graced popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show recently. The promos have been doing rounds on the internet and fans are super excited to watch the episode. For the episode, the actress wore a beautiful pink outfit and looked ravishing in the same. Interestingly, the episode was shot just a day after the comedian and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, we're blessed with a baby girl. During the show, Kapil showed pictures of his daughter to Deepika and she had a priceless reaction to it.

The behind-the-scenes stills are here and in the same, we can see Deepika was super enthralled to see Kapil's baby girl's photo. In one of the teasers, Kapil can be seen having fun with Deepika. In one promo, he said that he got married a few days later than her, however, he and wife Ginni gave the good news first. Deepika can be seen laughing hard. In another video, Kapil can be seen praising Deepika while the actress was blushing after listening to the same.

For the unversed, Kapil also gave a birthday surprise for Deepika. He got a cake for the actress and she celebrated her birthday with the TKSS team, Meghna Gulzar and Laxmi Agarwal and other acid attack victims, who were also on the sets of the show. Deepika turns a year older on January 5.

Check out the photos and promo right below.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More