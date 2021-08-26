The Kapil Sharma Show: Dharmendra reveals fitness mantra of his youth days on the series

The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the presence of veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. Dharmendra will be spilling secrets of his fitness and strength in his youth days with Kapil Sharma as well as the audience.

In the weekend episode, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will be seen on the show hosted by the comedian Kapil Sharma. They will be seen engaging in some entertaining chats with the host Kapil Sharma. They will be seen talking about each other from their early acting days and their time together in the industry.

Kapil shared few pictures of the Dharmendra from his youth days when he had a toned physique. He was famous for his strong build in his youth. Archana Puran Singh posed a question for Dharmendra as she asked the secret behind his strong and toned body. To this, Dharmendra replied, “When I was a youngster, we did not have access to handpumps, so we used to collect buckets of water from the well, and over time, I was used to carry a lot of buckets.”

He added, “I also played a lot of Kabaddi and my thighs are really powerful because I used to pedal 25 kilometres every day, which assisted me in the movie ‘Dharam Veer.”

Shatrughan Sinha also added, “No one is as fit as Dharmendra Saab. People revere him because he pioneered the tradition of bare body shots.”