The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza offers to give a ‘Thappad’ to Kapil Sharma when he tries to flirt with her

Besides Taapsee Pannu, Thappad also stars Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah in lead roles.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one show wherein prior to a films’ release, all actors and actresses make an appearance to promote their film. From , , , , Vicky Kaushal to , , Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan and other actors, a host of stars have, in the past, visited the show to promote their film, and in the latest, we have the cast of Thappad- , Dia Mirza and director, Anubhav Sinha, who visited Kapil Sharma’s show to promote their film.



Knowing Kapil Sharma, he never leaves an opportunity to flirt with all the gorgeous actresses who visit his show, and therefore, it came as no surprise when Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein fame actress Dia Miraz visited the show, and Kapil went all out to openly flirt with the actress. In the latest video released by the channel, the comedian is seen asking Dia Mirza whether she would like to have coffee, tea or directly she would prefer that he starts to flirt with her. Kapil says,

“Kya lena pasand karengi, coffee tea ya direct flirt,” and soon after, Dia Mirza interrupts him and asks if he knows the theme of their film. “Apko film ki theme pata hai na (You do know the theme of our film)?”, she says, clearly referring to the fact that if he flirts with her, she would slap him but knowing Kapil and his sense of humour, he mouths the famous dialogue from Dabangg which goes like- “Thappad se darr nahi lagta memsaab, pyar se lagta hai.” Soon after, everyone cracks up.

Talking about Thappad, the film is about Taapsee Pannu who seeks divorce from her husband after he slaps her at a party. Besides Taapsee Pannu, Thappad also stars Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah and post the film’s premiere, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Tahira Kashyap, and other celebs were all praises for the film, calling it a must watch.

Check out the latest promo of Thappad cast visiting The Kapil Sharma Show:

