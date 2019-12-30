The Kapil Sharma Show: Dinesh Nirahua, Pawan Singh & other Bhojpuri stars create a laugh riot on the series

Popular faces from the Bhojpuri industry including Dinesh Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Amarapali, and Nidhi Jha spread their magic in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was filled with a lot of drama, fun and masti as popular faces from the Bhojpuri industry graced the show. Yes, Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and Nidhi Jha (Lulia) were seen spreading that magic in last night's episode. With so much talent on one stage, the night was bound to be a memorable one, as they not only showcased their talents, but also revealed some goofy secrets about each other. From dancing to singing, from sharing unknown stories to teasing each other, the atmosphere on TKSS yesterday was beyond explanation.

Pawan Singh, who is known for his peppy number ‘Lagawelu jab lipstick’, sang the song on audiences demand, as others danced their hearts out to it. When asked by Kapil the reason for recreating the song again, he revealed that he had created the song 13 years ago during the time when cassettes were popular. And now times have changed, it is the digital era, and he wants the young generation to enjoy it and make the most of it.

On the other hand, in a candid conversation, Kajal and Nirahua opened up about the success of their song ‘Chalakata hamaro jawaani’. The said that the song has become a milestone in their lives as it has crossed huge numbers on YouTube. Revealing some insights of shooting the song, Kajal shared that it was raining heaving on the shoot day, but the track was so peppy, that they couldn't stop from grooving. The duo also took down the memory lane and shared some instances from their shooting days from Bhojpuriya Raja.

Well, with all these inside stories was a lot of laughter and fun, as Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek took digs at the Bhojpuri actors and tickled their funny bones. What are your thoughts about last night's episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

