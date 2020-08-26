The Kapil Sharma Show Doctor special: Kapil Sharma and team to honour COVID 19 frontline warriors

As the doctors are doing their best to fight COVID 19, Kapil Sharma and his team will be seen paying a tribute to the frontline warriors in the doctor special episode of the Kapil Sharma Show.

The COVID 19 outbreak has been of the biggest happenings in India and it has affected over 32 lakh people so far. It has not just brought the normal life to a standstill, it has also introduced us to a new normal where gloves, hand sanitizers, face shield and masks have been our constant companions. While this deadly virus has claimed around 60 thousand lives, our doctors and medical staff has been making every possible effort to beat this highly transmissible disease.

Needless to say, the entire nation has been hailing the selfless efforts of the COVID 19 frontline warrior. In order to pay a tribute to the doctors fighting this deadly virus, The Kapil Sharma Show will be hosting a special episode for the frontline warriors. In this doctor special episode, Kapil Sharma will welcome Doctor Muffazal Lakdawala and Doctor Gautam Bhansal along with their team and the TKSS team will be hailing the COVID 19 warriors for their exceptional work during the pandemic. In fact, TKSS will also feature Kiku Sharda who will be seen dressed as nurse Bumper and will be entertaining the guests with his act.

Take a look at pics from The Kapil Sharma Show’s doctor special episode:

To note, after witnessing a halt of around four months, The Kapil Sharma Show started airing new episodes early this month and features Sonu Sood as its first guest post COVID 19 lockdown. The TKSS team was seen hailing Sonu for his selfless efforts for the common man during the pandemic has helped thousands of migrant labourers reach home during the pandemic.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show airs FIRST episode post lockdown: Netizens shower love, Sonu Sood leaves fans emotional

Credits :

Share your comment ×