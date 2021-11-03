The Kapil Sharma Show: Ekta Kapoor on why she is only allowed to touch Gulzar’s feet

Ekta Kapoor during her latest appearance along with father Jeetendra on the Kapil Sharma Show spoke about why she is only allowed to touch Gulzar’s feet by her mother. Ekta said, “Kapil ji main aapko ek baat bataungi. Punjabi gharon mein betiyaan pair nahin chooti but guru ke pair chooti hai. Toh meri mom ne mujhe bataya tha ki kabhi bhi life mein agar aapko Gulzar mile toh unke pair zaroor choona because who aapke pita ke guru hai. (I’ll share something Kapil. In Punjabi households, daughters aren’t supposed to touch anyone’s feet. But my mother told me if ever in life, I meet Gulzar ji, I should always touch his feet because he’s my father’s guru/teacher.)”

Ekta also spoke about how Gulzar once called her by her pet name. Ekta said, “I still remember Vishal ji key saath khade the Gulzar ji aur main wahan aayi. Wahan itne saare log the and I touched his feet. It was the most beautiful moment because he saw me, I didn’t even have to tell him I’m papa’s daughter and he remembered me by my pet name.”

Ekta further added, “It was just amazing because Parichay I think humare dad ke production house ne produce ki thi and it is a landmark film because I don’t think my dad has ever done aisa role pehle. (I still remember Gulzar ji was once standing with Vishal ji. I went to him and infront of so many people, I touched his feet. It was the most beautiful moment because I didn’t even have to tell him I’m papa’s daughter. He just saw me and remembered me by my pet name. It was just amazing.  I think Parichay was my father’s production. It is a landmark film because I don’t think my dad has ever done a role like this.)”

