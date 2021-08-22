The Kapil Sharma Show Ep 1 Review: Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek & team are such a breather amid COVID times

From Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and team's comic timing to Archana Puran Singh's uncontrollable laughter, it just makes you feel as if the show never had gone anywhere!!! Starting the episode with Kapil's solo joke cracking session, followed by inviting the cast of Bhuj- Bollywood's latest release, the show hasn't made any changes in the flow of show. The two new changes in this season are the sets of the show and second being replacing the live audience with cutouts, giving you a major vibe of the good old pre Covid times. Newly added elements like a 10-Star Special General Stores, ATM make the set look a little more quirky.

Hotel Chill Palace has replaced Sapna Beauty Parlour and that is something that the audience will miss seeing on TKSS. The old cast Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Kiku Sharda is retained and rather two new additions, Gaurav Gera and Sudesh Lehri have been made. In today's episode , Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar were seen having a blast as Sapna, Bhuri, Chandu, and a new character Damodar Jethmalani essayed by Kiku Sharda tickled their funny bones.

Yes, a few punches fell flat and were here and there but overall the first episode made for a great watch! Also, a new fun segment has been introduced wherein funny comments on the social media pictures of celebrities shown making the audience laugh out loud! Though there are a few changes made, one thing that remains constant is Kapil and Krushna's killer comic sense.