The Kapil Sharma Show fame Bharti Singh appeals to Punjab, Haryana HC to close the case for hurting sentiments

Bharti Singh has moved to Punjab and Haryana High Court to appeal for squashing the case against her for hurting religious sentiments. Read on to know more.

In December 2019, a case was registered against Bollywood actress , producer-director Farah Khan and ace comedienne Bharti Singh by Amritsar police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community during a TV show. On January 23,i.e. merely four days ago, the HC directed that no coercive action would not be taken against Raveena and Farah for the said case, March 25. Now, in the latest development, Bharti has moved to the HC to file an appeal requesting the honorable court to shut the alleged case against her. The said petition will be heard by Justice Sudip Ahluwalia today on January 27, 2020.

In the petition, Bharti has sought relief from the court to squash the FIR and order a stay on the Punjab Police investigation. Bharti has submitted that she had committed on offence under IPC Section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings). For the unversed, the three celebrities were booked by Amritsar police on the basis of a complaint by Sonu Jafar, president of the Christian Front, Ajnala. They were also summoned for questioning earlier this month.

On the work front, Bharti Singh recently jet off to Dubai with the entire Kapil Sharma squad for a live performance in the city of UAE. She has shared multiple pictures of their journey on social media. Bharti Singh was also in the news when her co-star Kapil Sharma had sent an emotional video for her when she graced Indian Idol 11 with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. TKSS also marked another milestone as it completed 100 successful episodes.

