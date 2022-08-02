The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sudesh Lehri opens up on his marriage: I am not allowed to joke in the house

Comedian and actor Sudesh Lehri is presently seen in the entertainment-based show The Kapil Sharma Show. He was also on the international tour with the cast. The actor has been part of numerous shows and movies. He enjoys a massive fan following as people love him for his unique style of comedy. The actor is very private about his personal life and has never shared about it much. He recently opened up about his marriage at Maniesh Paul Maniesh’s podcast. On being asked about his marriage, Sudesh replied he had a ‘hate marriage’. While Maniesh is left in splits, Sudesh goes on share some interesting details of his early marriage.

Sudesh Lahiri shared that he got married at the age of 16 years and said, “My wife doesn’t understand English and I am not allowed to joke in the house. I vent out my frustration in English because she doesn’t understand.”

He goes on to add, “I had a hate marriage. Mujhe pyaar nhi hua. Toh hate marriage and I say it proudly. Sometimes even hate marriages run smoothly. That time, wo free me mil gayi. Aaj ke zamane me kitna kharch hai batao. When I got married, I was very young. I was playing in orchestra. So they thought I might get married elsewhere. She was in our acquaintances. One day I got frustrated and told them I will get married. My family got her from a wedding, which she was attending. They took us to a temple and we got married in presence of just a few people.”

Sudesh joked that Manish asked him to tell the truth so he did it. He added that he will get scolded at home by his wife but that is fine with him. Both share a hearty laugh.

The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on TV screens very soon and it will be replacing Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh’s show Laughter Champions.

