The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra talks about her marriage; Says ‘Wanted to have a grand wedding’

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale is getting married on April 26 in Jalandhar. The actress shares her marriage plans.

The Kapil Sharma show fame Sugandha Mishra recently made her relationship with co-star Sanket Bhosale official. The couple, who has been dating for some time, even announced their wedding date. They will soon tie the knot on April 26. Recently, the couple also got engaged and shared pictures on social media. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a lavender coloured dress while Sanket complemented her in his all-black outfit. Their engagement pictures were looking straight out of the dream. Excited actress cum bride to be shared her wedding plans.

Talking to The Times of India, the stand-up comedian said, “Initially we planned to get married last year but due to the COVID 19 restrictions we postponed it. I always wanted a grand wedding and so decided to get married in January of this year. But it again postponed as I was doing Taare Zameen Par and there was no auspicious mahurat. And then it was decided we will get married in April. So, finally, we will tie the knot on April 26th in Jalandhar.”

Sugandha had captioned her engagement picture as, “Forever @drrrsanket #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed #powecouple.” On the other hand, Sanket also shared a beautiful pic with his lady love and wrote, “Found my sunshine @sugandhamishra23 #Love #Life #GettingMarried #Hitched #powercouple #suket.”

The actress also revealed that she wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga at her wedding and did not want to miss the chance. She will be wearing an off-white lehenga with temple, peacock designs.

