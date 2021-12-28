The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra is a true beach babe as enjoys Goa trip with hubby Sanket Bhosale

The highly adorable and talented comedian Sugandha Mishra tied knots with Sanket Bhosale this year. The couple are going to welcome their first new year as man and wife in few days. They have taken a trip to Goa where they are seen enjoying their trip to the beach and have sport the beach look as well. They have also shared pictures of the same on their social media handles.

Sanket and Sugandha look absolutely adorable as they enjoy their Goa trip together. In the pictures we can see Sugandha sporting a cheetah print halter neck dress. Dr. Sanket is seen shirtless. The two of them are absolutely slaying the beach look, wearing matching sunnies. They also shared a bunch of Instagram stories as they headed to Goa. We can see how the two are having the best time together.

Dr Sanket captioned the pictures as ‘We have skipped the good part.’ Fans in the comment section started showering love and welcomed them to Goa.

Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra tied a knot earlier this year and their wedding was no less than a fairy tale affair. From Sugandha‘s 10 kg lehenga to the decorations and preparations everything was worth looking at. The pictures from the wedding, sangeet, haldi ceremony were trending all over the internet for weeks. The two wanted to get married last year itself but couldn’t due to lockdown and restrictions. However, as the restrictions eased, the couple decided to tie the knot in the presence of their loved ones.



