The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti REVEALS she is left with no work; Read On

Sumona Chakravarti, who is known as Bhoori from The Kapil Sharma Show, has recently revealed some chilling details of not getting work in the entertainment industry. Here's what she said.

Sumona Chakravarti is widely recognized as Bhooir from popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Everyone remembers her for her nok-jhok with Kapil on the show and her cute looks. However, she has been missing from the show for quite sometime now. The young actress feels that she has not done enough work as an actress and still has a lot to be achieved. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the 31-year-old revealed details of not getting any work in the industry now and how her life has been affected by it.

She revealed that she is not a very social person and doesn't attend many parties. She either gets back home or meets some close friends after shooting. Sumona opined that many people may have even forgotten the fact that she even exits. However, she feels that it has become extremely important now to make one's presence felt, if one wishes to continue as an actor. Besides not getting the work she wants, Sumona also revealed that she is often misunderstood by people, which results in her losing good projects.

She feels that many people find her arrogant and think that she will ask for heavy pay and more. However, she clarifies the air saying that it is not true at all. Putting a message out to everyone that she will only demand what she deserves as an actress and is also ready to negotiate for a good project. Sumona revealed that she has lately realised that her PR skills are lacking. Now, she has buckled up and is trying to approach people, meet, call and message them. In fact, she is asking for work out-rightly. However, she believes that one shouldn't be ashamed to ask for work. Until now, she was thinking that one needs to prove their mettle and things will eventually fall in place. However, being hard-working isn't just enough in today's competitive world.

When asked the kind of roles she wishes to play, she revealed that a psycho character or a police inspector or an intelligence officer may just suit her type. Her focus is on a good story and she is craving to expolre and experiment with good projects.

Credits :Hindustan Times

