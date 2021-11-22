The Kapil Sharma Show: Fans laud Kapil Sharma for sponsoring a father and daughter’s visit to his show

Kapil Sharma’s entertainment show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been garnering lots of love from people all over. People of all ages enjoy his show thoroughly, including the kids. Recently, the comedian was approached by a parent on social media who requested to get a seat in his show as his daughter was an ardent fan of his show. The Twitter post by Manish got the attention of many and Kapil Sharma replied to him by inviting him to the episode.

Posting a photo with his daughter, Manish shared that it is his daughter's first trip to Mumbai and all she desires to see is Kapil's show. He mentioned the dates on which they are leaving the city and said that his daughter wishes to be a part of his show.

Manish tweeted, "My daughter first trip to Mumbai and she want to love to see your live show ..she loves ur show @KapilSharmaK9 we will leave here from 23 morning . Plz give one chance to her and my family to part of your show @KapilSharmaK9 paaji."

Kapil took note of the tweet and replied, "Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you."

See tweet here-

Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you https://t.co/U67ePjy2Cd — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 21, 2021

This has won the hearts of many on Kapil's timeline. One user wrote, "Congrats manish bro, ek hi toh dil hai kitni baar jeetoge kapil paaji? Almighty bless you & family...mashaallah."

Another user tweeted, "Nice to read this. Thanks @KapilSharmaK9 ji for giving a reply. Very lucky daughter she is." Many others also shared how they also desire to be a part of his Live show.

The Kapil Sharma Show features not just Kapil but other popular stars like Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Rochelle Rao, and Kiku Sharda. Its permanent guest is Archana Puran Singh. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every weekend as they are seen enjoying the comedy acts.



