The Kapil Sharma Show: Farah Khan recalls choreographing ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for Shakira

Farah Khan is now amongst the many prolific choreographers in the Bollywood film industry. Be it the hook step of Munni Badnaam or Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Farah Khan has given many chartbuster performing numbers in her stellar career. But do you know that Farah Khan has also choreographed for global music sensation Shakira? The Waka Waka singer is known for setting the dance stage on fire with her exceptional dancing prowess.

Apparently, Shakira once wished to perform her hit track ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ in a pure Bollywood version. Hence, Farah Khan back in 2006 was called to New York to choreograph for the global sensation. Farah Khan will soon make her appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show. During which she will be seen recalling the incident and stating, “I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song Bollywood style. Thus, I went there and I choreographed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for her.”

During the same episode, comedian and host Kapil also asks Farah about her leg injury. Narrating the hilarious story, Farah Khan revealed how she slipped and fell in her own pool. She adds, “Girna to Shirish ko chahye tha mujhe swimsuit mein dekh kar”. She added that both her daughters rushed to help her, but her son was standing there asking her what is the password. She said, “Jaaydad se tu toh gaya”.

For those unaware, ace choreographer Farah Khan turned a year older on Sunday, January 9. On the special occasion, fans and close friends have flooded social media with sweet wishes for the prominent artist. Speaking of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Farah Khan will be accompanied by 90s bombshell Raveena Tandon.

