The Kapil Sharma Show: Farah Khan reveals about slipping in her pool and shares her son’s hilarious reaction

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be full of entertainment and masala as it will be graced by Bollywood stars Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon. Farah Khan, who is known for her wit and humour, will be seen engaging in a fun banter with Kapil Sharma. Host Kapil will also be seen shaking a leg with gorgeous Raveena Tandon on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ and ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’. Farah Khan will also reveal the reason behind her leg injury.

In the episode full of laughter and entertainment, the guests will also be entertained by Krushna Abhishek, Jamie Lever, Sudesh Lehri and others. Kapil Sharma jokingly asks Farah Khan any hero had bribed her by giving 5 thousand rupees to keep more romance scenes with Raveena Tandon, but she says Raveena had already given her 10 thousand to keep away from him.

Kapil also asks Farah about her leg injury, to which she replies that she slipped and fell in her own pool. She adds, “Girna to Shirish ko chahye tha mujhe swimsuit mein dekh kar”. Archana Puran Singh and everyone else was left in splits. She added that both her daughters rushed to help her, but her son was standing there asking her what is the password. She said, “Jaaydad se tu toh gaya”.

See promo here- CLICK

In the episode, Kapil Sharma will also be talking with Raveena Tandon and appreciating her web series.



Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek is torn as he tries to flirt with Nora Fatehi but cannot; Here's why