Kapil Sharma gets candid about daughter Anayra, the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, and more

In an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live session with Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma got talking about daughter Anayra, the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, and many other things. Read below to know more.

Earlier in the evening yesterday, Kapil Sharma did a live session with us on Instagram and the comedian sure did have a lot of things to talk about. The actor spoke about the most pressing issue right now, the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and when talking about it, he said how we need to be safe and that this time to will pass. Talking about him and miss out on The Kapil Sharma Show? Now that is really impossible. He was quizzed about his favourite segment on The Kapil Sharma Show and he revealed that it is when he interacts with the audience.

Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath recently welcomed a baby girl, and they have named her Anayra. Ask him about it and he says, "Anayra's meaning is happiness. She is my baby, so that's what it means. Ginni and I had told our friend's circle and we were suggested." He also went gushing about this feeling of becoming a dad and revealed how he has become much calmer now and that it is a beautiful experience. He also added how before being his wife, Ginni is his friend and so when he is busy, she takes care of two children, Anayra and him.

He was quizzed about the precautions they have been taking with the ongoing crisis, he said, "Don't get out of home and don't let anyone come to our house. I had made a few arrangements as we have a baby. The ones who work at our house, they are the only ones at home. Even in terms of groceries, we can go down and receive it." He also went on to say, "I feel we shouldn't be too scared as maximum positive cases have recovered. Our doctors are doing a very good job. It's important to follow the rules and regulations."

