The Kapil Sharma Show: Guru Randhawa jokes Kapil never appears on shows until payment reflects in his account

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved talk series and is enjoyed widely. The episode was released a few weeks ago and now, Kapil has shared an uncensored BTS video that shows a hilarious banter between Kapil, Archana Puran Singh, and Guru Randhawa. The conversation among them will leave you in splits and there is never a dull moment when Kapil meets his Punjabi fellows. From sleeping on the terrace in the earlier days to Kapil pulling his leg by taking Nora Fatehi's name, one would never want to miss out on this video.

In an interesting turn of events, singer Guru Randhawa joked with Kapil Sharma about not appearing on the shows until the payment is reflected in his account. Kapil couldn't stop laughing at this news and asked, "Is it, people are talking like this in the market about me." This happened after the comedian joked with Guru about singing for a dating app and asked if he was paid in remuneration or was given free dates in return. To which, the singer said that he is following in Kapil's footsteps and had hired his manager. Kapil immediately turned toward Archana Puran Singh and said that she is his manager, who works on a commission basis.

Kapil even joked about Archana Puran Singh not being a part of their US tour. In response, Archana said that she prefers to travel with her own money and not go on junkets sponsored by the producers. This left everyone in splits. Kapil also reiterated that he is collaborating with Guru for a song and Honey Singh will remix it.

Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma roast Divya Khosla Kumar

In the video, while Kapil and Guru chatted about sleeping on the terrace, the comedian assumed that Divya will be unaware of this concept as she's only lived in penthouses. Divya, in return, said that penthouses also have terraces. The banter did not stop there as Guru said that she must have not enjoyed the experience of sleeping under the mosquito net. "I live on the 21st floor. So, there aren't mosquitoes there," said Divya. Everyone let loose as Kapil said that mosquitoes have the limitation of not flying above 16,000 feet.

Ayushmann Khurana, Andrea Kevichusa, and Anubhav Sinha graced the previous episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, 'Anek.'

