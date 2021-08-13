The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s how Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, Nora Fatehi are celebrating after pack up; See PIC

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning on television and will start airing on Sony TV on August 21. The massive show had become a major platform for major Hindi films promotion. Recently the cast of ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ came to the show to promote the film. The film stars , Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, , and Sanjay Dutt in the leading part. Kapil posted the picture on his Instagram with the entire cast of the film. He wrote in the caption, “Masti with #bhuj team after pack up”. The cast of the film can be seen dancing and celebrating after the pack-up.

Kapil had recently posted a few pictures on his Instagram with Ajay Devgn and the rest of the cast from their appearance on the show. Kapil wrote in the caption, “A day well spent with the team of #bhuj @ajaydevgn @norafatehi @ammyvirk n @sharadkelkar on #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #fun #comedy #masti #comingsoon only on @sonytvofficial.” Bhuj: The Pride of India has been in the conversation for a while now. The film is finally getting a release on an OTT platform on August 13. Bhuj will mark Punjabi star Ammy Virk’s debut film in the Hindi film industry.

Take a look at the post:

Ajay Devgn had also taken to Instagram and shared Kapil’s picture on his Instagram. He wrote, “it was super spending the day with you. I can’t remember when I laughed so much. Congratulations bro to you and all your colleagues. You are going to rock it in the new season. Eagerly looking forward.”

