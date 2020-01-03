The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s what Deepika Padukone did after Ravnveer Singh ripped his pants at a music fest

Post Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s ’83

and have been married for a year now but every time, this power couple steps out, their paparazzi photos, and Insta PDA is what always win our hearts. Nowadays, Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, and for the same, when Deepika visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, she had an interesting revelation that had everyone in splits.

During the show, Deepika Padukone revealed that often, she carries her sewing kit — safety pins, needle and thread — while travelling with husband Ranveer Singh. Why? Because we all know that Ranveer Singh has a quirky sense of style and when the two attended a music festival in Barcelona, it so happened that Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while sporting a pair of loose pants and suddenly, he ripped his pants. “Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pant had ripped. I was sewing his pants while people danced around me,” shared Deepika.

Post Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s ’83 wherein Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play the role of his wife – Romi Dev. Talking about the film, it stars Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Tamil actor Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth) and Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani), and the film chronicles India’s unexpected win in 1983 Cricket World Cup in England against West Indies.

