The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s what Malaika Arora replied to a fan who said she's too hot to catch a fever

Recently, the judges of the famous dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, , Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis, graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on October 3. The trio promoted the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer and had a gala evening with the comedian.

During the episode, Kapil read out some funny comments from Malaika, Geeta and Terence's Instagram posts. Reacting to a picture of Malaika getting vaccinated, Kapil read a comment of a person who said, “Vaccine koi bhi lagwao aap ko bukhaar nahi aayega kyuki aap khud he hot hain. Ek bar likh do Love you Rajesh Bikaneri (Whatever vaccine you take, you will not get the fever, because you are so hot, please write, I love you Rajesh Bikaneri).” Immediately reacting to it, Malaika said, "I love you Rajesh Bikaneri."

Kapil then pointed out comments on Terence's picture, which showed him leaning against a wall. The comedian read one of the fan’s comments which said, “Nora ki yaad mein diwar pe sir maar raha hai chora (He is banging his head on the wall because he is missing Nora).” While another one commented, “This is not right sir, kisi ki baatein aise suna nahi karte (Sir, you should not eavesdrop like this).”

Kapil also teased Terence and asked if he was happy when Nora Fatehi temporarily stepped in as a replacement for Malaika (India’s Best Dancer 1). On his behalf, Geeta said that the contestants were happiest about the development. “Dhyaan hi nahi tha na, toh nooks kaun nikaalega (His concentration was elsewhere, so he would not nitpick at their performances),” she said.