The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's how Guru Randhawa reacted at Nora Fatehi calling him 'Paaji'

Guru Randhawa revealed in an 'uncensored' video from one of the latest episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show that Nora Fatehi once greeted him as 'paaji (elder brother)' after witnessing the paps doing so. However, later on, she started calling him 'babu' when he clarified the significance of the word to her. Guru described how Nora picked up on him being addressed 'paaji' by the paparazzi and he felt about it: Spoiler alert, his reaction was quite hilarious.

“Mereko paaji bola isne, maine kaha main mar gaya aaj. Maine phir usko matlab bataya, keh rahi hai ‘okay, okay, babu,” He expressed. On the other hand, Nora revealed how Guru did not answer Nora's 'hi' when she addressed him as 'paaji.' She was also upset because Kapil Sharma did not watch her vlogs and retaliated by calling him ‘paaji’. However, the comedian had quite a nice comeback for this. He said, “Maine na yeh wale kaan ka operation karaya hai, idhar aap mereko kuch bhi bol do, mereko kuch nahi sunayi deta.”

Check the video:

Earlier this month, Guru and Nora appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their song video Dance Meri Rani. She mocked Guru's dancing skills and replicated his characteristic move of rubbing his palms together during the episode. However, to compensate for all the teasing, she comforted him with a kiss as he protested that she was being “mean."

Meanwhile, recently, the duo’s dating rumours circulated after their pictures from a Goa beach went viral. However, in an interview with ETimes, the two artists quashed these rumours.

