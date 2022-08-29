The Kapil Sharma Show: Host Kapil Sharma feels proud to host Gold medallists of CommonWealth Games 2022

The Kapil Sharma Show, which is one of the most popular and highly appreciated shows on telly screens, is all set to come back with a new season very soon. Comedian Kapil Sharma and his famous show will be on-air from September 10. Kapil has been sharing many pictures from the shoot schedule and in the recent ones he shared pictures with the guest from their first episode, the golden girls of CommonWealth Games 2022.

Kapil shared BTS pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show set, where he was seen having fun with their guests Badminton champion PV Sindhu, Boxer Zareen Nikhat, and others. Kapil gave us a glimpse of the upcoming episode from the show. He has penned a lengthy caption that reads, “It was a pleasure hosting our Golden Girls on #tkss who made the whole Nation proud in CommonWealth Games 2022 Pic 1 - @pvsindhu1 gold medal in badminton Pic 2 - #lovelychoubey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 3 - @zareennikhat Gold Medal in Boxing Pic 4 - #ruparanitirkey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl Pic 5 - #pinkisingh Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl.Pic 6 - #nayanmonisaikia Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 7 - Me with no medal but New shades Coming soon on 10th September only on @sonytvofficial @team.kapilsharma#commonwealthgames2022 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #sports.”

See the post here-

Fans on social media are excited for the launch of the new season and seeing the guests. One of the fans commented, “superb Kapil sir”, while another fan wrote, “This is great". Another user wrote, “breathtaking”.

There have been some new additions to the show cast which includes, Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski, and Siddharth Sagar, who have joined the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show replacing Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. Bharti will be available for the show.

