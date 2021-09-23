The Kapil Sharma Show: Host Kapil Sharma takes a hilarious test of Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be a melodious one, as it will be graced by the Indian Idol 12 6 finalists. The episode will feature the versatile singers Pawandeep Rajan (winner), Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya. We will also get to see the star siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. There will be a fun segment in the episode when Kapil will test Pawandeep, which will involve all the guests.

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, who became popular for his rendition of Arijit Singh’s ‘Shayad’, is also known for his concentration expertise. Hence, to check his ability, Pawandeep was asked to sing any song while guests Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar along with Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya and host Kapil Sharma try to create hindrances.

Pawandeep will be seen winning the heart of the audience as he sang the song ‘Hawayein’ from the film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. Meanwhile, others started trying to disrupt his singing by blowing whistles, blasting party poppers, clashing cymbals, horns and much more! Neha Kakkar even took a toy gun to his face, but it did not bother Pawandeep, and he kept singing. In the end, it was proved that Pawandeep Rajan is truly determined about his work. He is a man whose heart belongs to the musical notes, and no one can shake him from it!



Also read- TKSS: Mohammad Kaif gets embarrassed as an old PIC featuring him & Aishwarya Rai is shown on show; SEE why