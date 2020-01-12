The Kapil Sharma Show: Jackie Shroff gives Archana Puran Singh Rs 500 on the show; Here's Why

Jackie Shroff gets emotional as he recalled his struggling days on the sets of the Kapil Sharma show. Read on.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been spreading smiles on everyone's faces since a long time now. However, this show is not all about fun and laughter. But, it has more meaning to it as the guests share some insightful stories from their career with the audience. Becoming an actor is not easy, one needs to struggle and put in a lot of hard-work to achieve thy dreams. One such emotionally gripping story was recently shared by Jackie Shroff on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor, who is known for his bindaas attitude was seen getting emotional as he recalled his struggling days and how he used to borrow money fro friends for survival.

In an intense conversation with Kapil, the Radhe:Your Most Wanted Man actor revealed that he had borrowed money from his good friend and judge of the show, Archana Puran Singh. All this started when Archana recounted the their old days together and unvield that she helped Jackie for having a big heart. She said that she has known the actor since his struggling days. Though things weren't quite smooth for him financially back then, he used to ask her money to give to beggars, who were in need.

Jackie agreed to this and revealed that Archana had helped him with Rupee 1 five times during that time. He said that amounts to Rs. 5 and now he wants to take the opportunity to return the money to her. He handed over Rs. 500 to Archana on the show and returned the favour. Well, it was a sweet gesture by Jackie and Archana both. It has surely moved us and thought us to become a helping hand to those in need. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

