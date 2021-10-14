The Kapil Sharma Show: Is Juhi Chawla related to Madhoo? Find out

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most popular entertainment shows on television screens. It is hosted by ace comedian Kapil Sharma and the guests on the show are entertained by the spectacular comical performance by the team of comedians. The upcoming episode will be graced by the beautiful actresses of the 80’s era of Bollywood. In the recent promo, Kapil Sharma revealed that Juhi Chawla is related to actress Madhoo.

Kapil Sharma asked Juhi if it's true that she has family relations with Madhoo. To which, she replied yes, and said that her husband is the elder brother of Madhoo’s husband. To this, Kapil Sharma quipped that those heroines are always younger than the other ones. In the promo, it was also seen that Kapil Sharma welcomes the ladies with special songs and dance sequences. He sings ‘Tu Mere Saamne’ for Juhi Chawla, ‘Pehla Nasha’ for Ayesha Jhulka, and ‘Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kia Hai’ with Madhoo. The actresses were seen enjoying themselves as they were entertained by Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek in funny acts.

See promo here- Click

Ayesha Jhulka revealed some intricate details about the advice given to her by her then co-star Akshay Kumar back in the 90s. The yesteryear star who’s set to grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will share things that her choreographer Chinni Prakash and Akshay told her to ensure she stays wide awake on the sets. Juhi Chawla and Madhoo also shared interesting anecdotes from their youth days.



