The Kapil Sharma Show: Juhi Chawla REVEALS original choice for Shah Rukh Khan’s role in ‘Darr’

Juhi Chawla recently appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress was left shook when comedian Sudesh Lahiri snuck in her husband Jay Mehta’s name in a comedy sketch which made Juhi fumble her lines. Archana Puran Singh shared a behind the scenes video on her Instagram handle. Sharing the video, Archana wrote, "BEHIND THE SCENES If Darr film had the iconic Dara Singh ji instead of SRK. @iamjuhichawla and @realsudeshlehri make a hilarious reel." Juhi Chawla can be seen shooting for an Instagram reel in the video with Sudesh Lehri.

The actor fumbled her lines at the beginning and can be seen asking the person taking the video to start afresh. Chawla then said that late actor Dara Singh was the original choice for the lead role in Darr. Comedian Lehri then went on to mimic Dara Singh and recited several lines from Darr. "Tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, tu hai meri Kiran, Jay Mehta," he concluded and left Chawla shocked. The Dil Hai Hindustani actor looked at him and asked, "Kya (What)?" To which he replied ‘aaho’, and she replied ‘oho’”.

On a previous appearance at Zee Comedy Show, Juhi recalled inviting SRK to a party. She said, “Whenever there is a party at our house, we always invite Shah Rukh Khan. I've worked with him in several films, and he is also a partner in our sports team, so we always call him home. During one party, I had called him, and everyone was excited that he was coming, especially my staff because they wanted to take pictures with him. I had told him to come by 11 pm, but he had mentioned that he would come slightly late. Eventually, he came after around 2.30 am, by the time the staff had left and I had slept. The food was also over, everyone had gone home and that's when he came.”

