The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she was surrounded by dacoits during the shoot of Revolver Rani

Panga starring Kangana Ranaut will witness a clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D.

From Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, to Manikarnika and others, has always proved that she is a versatile actress and with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a never seen avatar before and that being of a kabaddi player. Kangana Ranaut, nowadays, is busy with the promotions of sports drama- Panga and we all know that no film promotions are complete without going onto the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

While promoting her film on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana shared some interesting anecdotes from Revolver Ran. Knowing Kapil and his array of questions, he quizzed Kangana about shooting in the actual location of Chambal for Revolver Rani as the plot revolved around a bandit in Chambal. Talking about an incident from the film, Kangana revealed that they shot for Revolver Rani in the actual locations of Chambal and beforehand, the director had informed that it is a risky area and not an ideal place for shooting a film. Furthermore, when she was asked if she met any of the real dacoits during the shoot in Chambal, Kangana nodded in agreement as she said that they did meet a group of dacoits when they were returning from that area. “They demanded a selfie with me from my director. Director Kabir who is also a good friend protected me and rescued from there safely,” said Kangana.

Talking about Panga, the film explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film, she plays the role of a kabbadi player, a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Panga will clash at the box office with and ’s Street Dancer 3D.



