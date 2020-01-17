The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut is in splits when Krushna tells her how she gives ‘masala to media’

Panga starring Kangana Ranaut will hit the screens on January 24, 2020,

The Kapil Sharma Show is one show where all B-town actors come to promote their film. From , , to , and others, everyone comes onto the show to promote their film and in the latest, we will have Panga actress make an appearance on the show. Now as soon as Kangana enters, Kapil Sharma, without wasting any time, starts to flirt with Kangana and asks her as to when will she get married.

Now in the latest promo released by the channel, we see Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna, asking Kangana for a mirchi (chilli) because she is hungry. A surprised Kangana asks Sapna if she eats eats mirchi when she is hungry and to this, Sapna hilariously takes a dig at Kangana’s fight with the media and she says, “Yeh media ko masala de sakti hai, aur mujhe mirchi nahi?” Post this, everyone is left in splits.

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, the show is performing well at the TRP charts and a few days back, host Kapil Sharma shared photos of his new born daughter on social media and revealed that his family has named their angel ‘Anayra Sharma’. Talking about Panga, the film explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film, she plays the role of a kabbadi player, a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Panga will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan and ’s Street Dancer 3D.

Credits :Instagram

Read More