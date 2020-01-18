The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut trolls Kapil and asks him why he has so much interest in her marriage

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta.

, as we speak, is busy with the promotions of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and in order to promote the film, Kangana made an appearance on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Besides Kangana, the show was also graced by Richa Chaddha, Jassie Gill and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Now in the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Kapil Sharma, like always, flirting with Kangana.

To begin with, Kapil Sharma asks Kangana the reason behind the title for Panga and knowing Kapil, he jokes with Kangana asking whether film is titled 'Panga' because she features in it. On hearing the question, this Queen actress breaks into laughter as she says that she has got used to taking ‘pangas’ and now, she can't live without it. Thereafter, Kapil tells Kangana that he got married as soon as he got a 'rishta' and out of sheer curiosity, he asks Kangana as to when will she get married and due to her fame, she must be getting many 'rishtas' and to this, Kangana takes a dig at Kapil and points at him by saying that he still has great interest in her marriage.

After Kangana, Richa Chaddha comes onto the show, and Kapil tells Richa Chadha that he keeps a close check on her Instagram channels and he talks about one of her photo shoots and before Kapil could complete, Kangana interrupts him and says that how Kapil likes to stalk her. Also, Kangana adds that since Kapil Sharma is worried about her marriage, she wonders if this is how all married men behave and Kapil nods in agreement. Talking about Panga, the film explores various aspects of Jaya (Kangana) as in the film, she plays the role of a kabbadi player, a railways employee, a wife, a mother and much more. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Panga will clash at the box office with and ’s Street Dancer 3D.

