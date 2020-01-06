The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil asks Deepika Padukone's bodyguard to keep her away from Ranveer Singh

Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with her favourite 'Deepu' aka Deepika Padukone on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Here's how he showed off his possessive side.

and Kapil Sharma's amazing bond has not been hidden from anyone. Every time the two are in the same frame, their rapport grabs eyeballs, especially when Deepika graces the The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, when Deepika is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Chhapaak, how could she miss to make an appearance on Kapil's show? Well, just like all the other times, Deepika was present with Kapil to promote her film. However, this was the first time she came on the show after her marriage with . But, that did not stop Kapil from flirting with her favourite 'Deepu' and entertaining the audience.

Well, whenever Kapil and Deepika come together, the audiences are sure to have a gala time with their fun banter. This is what happened recently. Kapil took a dig at Deepika for being a part of numerous historical films and said that now everyone feels that her bodyguards name is only historical. It is here where, Deepika introduces her bodyguard, Jalaluddin to Kapil and the audience. Kapil goes on to call him on stage and embraces him. Kapil also thanks him for keeping his Deepu safe and secure. Not only this, he also goes to show off his possessive side toward Deepika and slyly asked her bodyguard to keep Ranveer Singh away from her cutie 'Deepu'. But, the bodyguard was also not less, he replied saying that he will not allow Kapil to also come close to her. And this left everyone in splits.

Deepika also went on to reveal a interesting fact about her married life with Ranveer. When Kapil asked her that does she like other wives stop Ranveer from stepping on the wet floor, Deepika sternly replied with a big 'Yes'. Well, the seeing DP and Kapil together is always fun. How did you find the recent episode of TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

