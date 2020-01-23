The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil, Bharti Singh and team jet off to Dubai for a live performance; See Pic

Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar posed as they headed to Dubai for a Kapil Sharma Show live performance in Dubai. Take a look.

It is said, 'Laughter is the best medicine,' and ace comedian Kapil Sharma has been giving us an extra dose of it for many years now. With his amazing wit and sense of humour, Kapil has built a name for himself and his show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. There's no second thought about the fact that TKSS is one of the most loved and appreciated shows on Television, and its TRP numbers prove its popularity. But, if you think that the comedy show is only popular in the bay, then your'e wrong. Kapil and his teams chuckle-some satire has even heads turning overseas. And now the TKSS team is all set to win hearts in the largest city of UAE, Dubai.

Bharti Singh recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with the team as they headed toward Dubai for a live performance for their show. Yes, The Kapil Sharma Show is soon going to take place in Dubai. In the picture, we can see Kapil, Bharti and Chandan Prabhakar strike for a pose as they jet off to Dubai. The smile of their face reflects their excitement and happiness for the big project. As soon as Bharti posted the picture, fans went gaga over the same and wished the team all the luck. Among them was also TV actor , who commented, 'Kill it!'

For the unversed, the show is specially titled, 'The Kapil Sharma Live' and will be held on January 24 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Kapil's sqaud comprising of Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abishek has been practicing relentlessly for it. They're all set to set to woo the Capital of UAE with their witty one-liners and gags. This is the first time that Kapil will perform in Dubai after joining TKSS.

