The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil croons 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' for Geeta Kapur as he expresses his love for her

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil leaves guest Geeta Kapur mighty impressed as he sings a song for her. The comedian also expresses the love and affection for Geeta ma'am.

Kapil Sharma fans eagerly wait for the weekend, as he returns to their Television screens to spread love and laughter with The Kapil Sharma Show. It is already known that this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, is going to be filled with dance, songs, and laughter. Three ace dancers and choreographers from Bollywood will grace the TKSS sets. They are Geeta Kapur, Ganesh Acharya, and Terence Lewis.

Kapil is 'uber excited' for this special The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Geeta, Ganesh Acharaya, and Terence. The makers have already several promos from the fun-filled episode. Now, Kapil has given another 'special' sneak peek of the much-awaited episode. Kapil took to his Instagram handle a few moments ago to share a clip, where he expresses his love and affection for Geeta ma'am. The comedian will spread the magic of his soulful voice as he croons to 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan taken from the movie Ishqiya.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Ganesh Acharya REVEALS about his weight loss; Kapil flirts with Geeta Kapur

As Kapil sings the song, Geeta enjoys it and flaunts her skills with her adayein. Geeta Kapur looks mighty impressed and overwhelmed with Kapil's sweet gesture, as Terrence, Ganesh and Archana Puran Singh enjoy their loving banter. Kapil also goes on to express his feelings for Geeta, as he says, 'I really like you a lot. Geeta ma'am, I love you' and the two embrace each other warmly. Kapil's TKSS co-star and good friend is also left awestruck by Kapil's gesture, as she commented on his post.

Take a look at the TKSS promo here:

Meanwhile, the episode goes on air tomorrow at 9:30 PM on Sony TV. Ganesh Acharya will spill the beans about his weight loss journey. Are you excited to watch Kapil flirting with Geeta Kapur and more? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh RETURNS to the show after drug case? Shares fun BTS video with Kiku Sharda

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×