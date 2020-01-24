The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil disguises as Sidhu for Shilpa Shetty; Archana Puran Singh's REACTION is hilarious

In the upcoming episode of TKSS, Kapil Sharma will dress up as Navjot Singh Sidhu to impress guest Shilpa Shetty, and Archana Puran Singh's reaction on this is unmissable. Take a look.

If you're a loyal viewer of The Kapil Sharma Show, you'll know that Navjot Singh Sidhu is no longer a part of the show and has been replaced by Archana Puran Singh. However, we often see Kapil miss Sidhu on the show and also take a dig at Archana for capturing over his chair. But, if you're a fan of Sidhu's shayari's, then you're going to be very happy as in the upcoming episode, you'll get to see Sidhu ji on the show. No! Navjot Singh Sidhu is not returning on the show, but rather Kapil is going to give us a surprise by disguising as the former cricketer.

All this will happen during the upcoming episode as the team of Hungama 2 including Kundra, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and some other celebrities will grace the show. Kapil took to his Instagram to share a sneak peek as from the upcoming episode, wherein he is seen enacting Sidhu. In the video, Kapil is seen donning a blue pathani with a yellow turban and completely justifies Sidhu's look. Not only this in a bid to impress Shilpa and make everyone laugh, Kapil also mimics Sidhu paaji using his shayaris and joking in his unique style.

In the video, we see Kapil delivering a poetry for Chandu, however, he doesn't complete it and stops in the middle. Chandu asks him to at least finish the Shayari, to which he slyly replies, now he shall make only make ‘Sarkaar’ (government). Later, Kapil pretends to call RGV (Ram Gopal Varma) and expresses his desire to make the movie Sarkaar. This leaves everyone in splits. But, what caught our attention was Archana's reaction. Archana was seen laughing her heart out as Kapil mimicked Sidhu and couldn't control her laughter.

Well, there's no doubt that Archana and Kapil share a great bond, but somewhere Kapil does miss Sidhu on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you enjoy Kapil's mimicry? Also are you excited to see Shilpa on TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

