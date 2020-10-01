The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil disguises as Sidhu to take 'revenge' from Archana Puran Singh and it is hilarious

Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle to share a funny glimpse from The Kapil Sharma Show. He also revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu has returned to the show, but there's a catch. Take a look.

With his amazing wit and sense of humour, Kapil Sharma has earned the title of the 'Comedy King' on Indian Television. The ace comedian has been ruling the hearts of millions with The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some years now. Not only onscreen but off-screen also, Kapil is ensuring to keep fans entertained. He keeps giving glimpses of his BTS moments from the sets and sneak peeks in the upcoming episode of TKSS. And this what exactly happened yesterday.

Kapil took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the forthcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and it has caught everyone's attention, and there's a special reason behind it. Kapil shared that Navjot Singh Sidhu has returned to TKSS. No, we're kidding, Sidhu paji has made a comeback, but there's a 'big twist.' Welll, Sidhu ji has returned in the face of Kapil. Yes, Kapil has again channeled his inner Sidhu Paji, this time to take 'revenge' from Archana Puran Singh with a 'special gift.'

In the video, we can see Kapil disguised as Navjot Singh Sidhu, dressed in a red traditional kurta-pajama with a matching turban, as he perfectly imitates Sidh paji. He is seen poking fun at Archana Puran Singh, and also takes help from Sapna (Krushna Abhishekh) for delivering his unique gift to her. Kapil as Sidhu ji tells Sapna to convey his message to Archana ji, to which Sapna happily agrees, and here is when the fun begins.

He then takes out a brick, and tells Sapna to hit Archana ji with this on her head. Sapna is first left shocked, but she then says, 'Bohot hasti hai, bohot maza aayega’' (She laughs a lot, it will be fun). We can also hear Archana Puran Singh having a hearty laugh in the background. With this hilarious BTS video, Kapil wrote, 'Sidhu ji’s message to Archana ji. I am sorry.'

Archana also commented on Kapil's post as she appreciated their light-hearted humour. She expressed, 'Shukar hai mujhe pehle dikha diya tha ye video. Mere ‘ok’ karne par hi post kiya warna yahi pathar mene tere (Kapil) or Krushna ke sar par patkana tha! (Thank God, you showed me the video first, and posted it after taking my consent. Or else, I would have thrown that brick on your and Krushna's head). She added, 'As usual jab kuch cheez funny ho to main usko appreciate hi karoongi and this is soooooo funny!'

Take a look at Kapil's post here:

Well, this is not the first time Kapil has put up an act as Sidhu ji to pull Archana ji's legs. He often takes digs at Archana ji and funnily accuses her of stealing Sidhu ji's position on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. Are you excited to see Sidhu ji return to TKSS with this twist? Let us know in the comment section below.

