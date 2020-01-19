The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil indirectly taunts Archana Puran Singh for not letting Navjot Singh Sidhu return

Kapil recently took a jibe at Archana Puran Singh again for not letting Navjot Singh Sidhu return The Kapil Sharma Show. Here's what happened.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been ruling for the quite sometime and has been constantly winning the audiences hearts. It's sky-rocketing TRP's are just a proof of the show's popularity. Kapil's funny attitude and Bollywood celebrities being their quirky best as they grace the show keeps everyone entertained. And this is what exactly happened when the Panga movie team , Richa Chhada and Jassie Gill made an appearance on TKSS. While we got to see Kapil's flirty side with Kangana and Richa, we also saw his Punjabi banter with Jassie.

Kapil was seen showing off his witty side in front of the beautiful ladies and also sharing some funny anecdotes about playing Kabbadi. But, what caught our attention was Kapil's indirect taunt to Archana Puran Singh regarding Navjot Singh Sidhu. Yes, again the comedian took a jibe at Archana for snatching Navjot's chair and ruling over it now. All this happened, when Kapil talks about Neena Gupta's comeback and here he slyly takes an indirect dig at Archana for is not letting someone return to TKSS. Not only this, he also says that Archana is not only good at pulling people's legs but also pulling their chairs (referring to Navjot's position on the show). Well, Archana and the audience were seen laughing to Kapil's jokes, but this isn't the first time Kapil has taunted Archana for taking Navjot's place. Previously some of his fans also lashed out at him for stooping low with his jokes and insulting with the Archana.

Well, all fun and do, did Kapil missing Navjot Singh Sidhu and wants him back on the show? Because these constant taunts only make us feel otherwise? We don't really know Kapil's intentions, but, we hope that he stays happy and make us all laugh with his amazing humour. What do you think about this? Leave in your comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

