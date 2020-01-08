The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil resumes work post holidaying with wife & baby; To host Jackie Shroff on the show

Kapil Sharma has finally resumed work after a relaxing vacation with wife Ginni and newborn baby. The comedian will now be seen hosting Jackie Shroff on The Kapil Sharma Show. Deets Inside.

Kapil Sharma is not only known for his humour and wit, but also his dedication toward work. The ace comedian recently became a father of a baby girl on December 10, 2019. However, he did not get enough time then to spend some quality time with his little girl. But, Kapil made sure to take a short break from work recently and spend time with his family. He was on a 15 day break to be with his little baby girl and wifey Ginni Chatrath.

Now, after this relaxing break, Kapil has now finally resumed work and is all rejuvenated to welcome this New Year on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian-turned-actor took to his social media handle to show his excitement for resuming work. He posted a story on Instagram of a picture of the sets of TKSS, and wrote, 'First shoot day of the year. Let's have a great decade.' According to reports, Kapil shot the episode yesterday and hosted talented actor Jackie Shroff on the show.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil asks Deepika Padukone's bodyguard to keep her away from Ranveer Singh

For the unversed, Kapil did not take a break during the last trimester of his wife’s pregnancy. In fact, he had also shot episodes non-stop, back-to-back before Ginni's delivery to be present to welcome his newborn baby. Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018 and also celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently.

Talking about the show, TKSS is faring quite well on the TRP charts and the numbers are a proof of that. The show also completed 100 episodes recently. Kapil and the entire team had a huge celebration bash for the celebrating the success.

Credits :Instagram

Read More